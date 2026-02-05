WPL 2026 Final: RCB vs DC preview, toss timings and live streaming

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 will reach its conclusion today at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, with Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final.

The match is a straight rematch of the 2024 edition final, where RCB beat DC to win their first and only WPL title. On the other hand, Delhi will be playing their fourth straight final and will be hoping to finally cross the last hurdle and lift their maiden trophy.

RCB team news

RCB came into the final with momentum on their side as they finished at the top of the points table to secure direct entry. The 2024 champions have almost everything going their way. Their opening pair of Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana is in supreme form and is adding runs in the powerplay at a brisk pace. Richa Ghosh, Nadine de Klerk and Georgia Voll are all contributing with the bat in the middle order.

In bowling, Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare are delivering economical spells while taking wickets at regular intervals. In spin, Shreyanka Patil is once again leading the charge, making RCB a complete side and favourites to win their second WPL title.

DC team news

Delhi Capitals once again find themselves in familiar territory, chasing the WPL trophy in the final after another top-three finish and a win in the eliminator against Gujarat Giants. Their campaign has been uneven, but the bowling attack remains their backbone.

Pacer Nandani Sharma has excelled at the death, well supported by left-arm spinner Shree Charani and the experience of Marizanne Kapp. With the bat, Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee have provided consistency, while skipper Jemimah Rodrigues regaining form offers timely encouragement.

WPL 2026 Final DC vs RCB: Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (w), Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

RCB vs DC: Head-to-head in WPL

Total matches: 9

RCB won: 3

DC won: 6

No result: 0

WPL 2026 RCB vs DC: Full squads

RCB full squad for WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D Hemalatha

DC full squad for WPL 2026: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Taniya Bhatia (w), Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Nandani Sharma, Lizelle Lee, Shree Charani, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav

WPL 2026 RCB vs DC Final: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 Final match between RCB and DC be played?

The RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final match will be played on Thursday, February 5.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 Final match between RCB and DC?

The WPL 2026 Final match between RCB and DC will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

When will the toss for the RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 Final match between RCB and DC will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 Final match between RCB and DC be bowled?

The first ball of the WPL 2026 Final match between RCB and DC will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 Final match between RCB and DC in India?

The live telecast of the RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 Final match between RCB and DC in India?

The live streaming of the RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.