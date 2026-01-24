WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs DC T20 match live today?
DC will aim to level their head-to-head record with RCB in WPL 2026 when the two teams clash today in Vadodara
The toss for the match went in DC's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Smriti Mandhana (RCB): We were looking to field. We thought about it today, it is a lot windy, there might not be too much dew. The tournament is such that whenever we wanted to field, we haven't got that. It is a good thing. We are still thinking about doing the small things right. We have one change - Aru is fit and she comes in for Prema. Jemimah Rodrigues (DC): We are going to bowl first. Under lights the ball will skid on and the dew also will come on. It will still stay low. We have two changes - Henry is in and Manni is back. The youngsters coming in bring in a lot of energy. RCB vs DC WPL 2026 playing 11: RCB playing 11 vs DC: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell DC playing 11 vs RCB: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Minnu Mani
|WPL 2026: RCB vs DC live streaming and broadcast details
|Region / Country
|Live TV Broadcast Channels
|Live Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network
|Jio Hotstar app & website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go app
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United States
|Willow TV
|Via provider streaming apps with subscription
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Linked provider streaming with subscription
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|DStv streaming platforms
|Global (Other Regions)
|Varies by local broadcasters
|Depends on regional OTT platforms
First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 6:26 PM IST