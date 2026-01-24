WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs DC T20 match live today?

The Women’s Premier League 2026 heats up today with table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru locking horns with Delhi Capitals in Match 15 at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

The toss for the match went in DC's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Smriti Mandhana (RCB): We were looking to field. We thought about it today, it is a lot windy, there might not be too much dew. The tournament is such that whenever we wanted to field, we haven't got that. It is a good thing. We are still thinking about doing the small things right. We have one change - Aru is fit and she comes in for Prema. Jemimah Rodrigues (DC): We are going to bowl first. Under lights the ball will skid on and the dew also will come on. It will still stay low. We have two changes - Henry is in and Manni is back. The youngsters coming in bring in a lot of energy. RCB vs DC WPL 2026 playing 11: RCB playing 11 vs DC: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell DC playing 11 vs RCB: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Minnu Mani

Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices or any place of leisure? Take a look.

WPL 2026 RCB vs DC: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between RCB and DC be played?

The RCB vs DC WPL 2026 match will be played on Saturday, January 24.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and DC?

The WPL 2026 match between RCB and DC will be played at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

When will the toss for the RCB vs DC WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and DC will take place at 7.00 pm IST.