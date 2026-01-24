Sri Lanka vs England live streaming: Where to watch 2nd ODI match today?

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2026 | 1:34 PM IST
Sri Lanka and England will lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series on January 24, with both sides eager to gain the upper hand after an eventful opening encounter. With conditions expected to favour spin, the contest promises to be a tactical battle as the series moves into a crucial phase.
Sri Lanka will take confidence from playing at home, where their familiarity with the surfaces often proves decisive. Led by Charith Asalanka, the hosts are likely to rely on their solid top order, featuring Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, to provide stability. The middle order, supported by all-rounders such as Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis, adds depth, while the spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana could play a major role in controlling England through the middle overs.
England, meanwhile, will be keen to bounce back and level the series. With aggressive batters like Jos Buttler and Ben Duckett capable of changing the game quickly, England’s focus will be on adapting better to local conditions. Their bowling attack, blending pace and spin through options like Sam Curran and Adil Rashid, will need to be disciplined to counter Sri Lanka’s strengths.