India vs New Zealand live streaming: Where to watch today's U19 WC match?

The group stage of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will conclude today, with five-time champions India U19 taking on New Zealand U19 in Match 24 at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

The coin flip of the match went in India's way who opted to bowl first. India U19 vs New Zealand U19 playing 11: New Zealand U19 (Playing 11): Aryan Mann, Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones(c), Snehith Reddy, Marco Alpe(w), Jacob Cotter, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Flynn Morey, Selwin Sanjay, Mason Clarke India U19 (Playing 11): Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Aaron George, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan

While India have already sealed the top spot in the group, the contest carries major significance for New Zealand, who are still pushing for a Super 6 berth.

India will look to finish the group phase with a perfect record and carry maximum points forward. Their bowling has been the standout feature overall, with Khilan Patel and Deepesh Devandran striking early and the spinners squeezing runs through the middle overs. Batting, however, remains an area to polish, as captain Ayush Mhatre is yet to find rhythm and the middle order has lacked consistency. Opener Vaibhav’s half-century against Bangladesh offered encouragement, but more solidity will be desired. ALSO READ: U19 World Cup 2026: IND vs NZ preview, match timings, key stadium stats New Zealand, meanwhile, have endured a frustrating campaign, with rain washing out both matches against the USA and Bangladesh. Unbeaten but winless, they finally get a chance to play a full game. Qualification scenarios remain tight.

India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup 2026: Broadcast details ICC U19 World Cup 2026: India vs New Zealand Broadcast details Country / Region TV Channel(s) Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Jio Hotstar United States Willow TV Willow TV Canada Willow TV Willow TV Pakistan PTV Sports Myco Sri Lanka Dialog Television, TV Supreme Dialog ViU South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App United Kingdom Not available ICC.tv Australia Fox Sports Kayo Sports New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go Middle East beIN Sports beIN Connect Europe (selected regions) Not available ICC.tv Rest of the World Not available ICC.tv

