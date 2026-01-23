Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI: Match preview, toss timings, streaming

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I preview, team news, toss time, live streaming Sri Lanka and England meet in the second ODI of their three-match series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, January 24, with the hosts leading 1-0 after a convincing victory in the opener on January 22. The series provides crucial preparation for both sides ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in February.

Sri Lanka team news

Sri Lanka go into the second ODI against England with a settled squad led by Charith Asalanka, who retains leadership in the 50-over format. The hosts have named a 17-member side that blends experience and youth, with top batters such as Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama expected to anchor the innings.

All-round strength comes from Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis and the spin of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. The home conditions at the R Premadasa Stadium traditionally favour spin, giving Sri Lanka’s bowling unit a strategic edge as they look to build on their win in the first ODI. England team news England will take the field again in Colombo keen to level the ODI series after the opening defeat. The touring side, led in white-ball cricket by Harry Brook, has brought a balanced line-up featuring big hitters and versatile bowlers. Senior batters such as Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett and Will Jacks are expected to drive the scoreboard, while Sam Curran and Adil Rashid provide crucial all-round options with the ball. England’s seam attack, backed by spin support on turning pitches, will aim to contain Sri Lanka’s batters. The focus will be on adapting quickly to subcontinental conditions and responding strongly in the second match.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI: Playing 11 Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando England playing 11 (probable): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid Sri Lanka vs England: Head-to-head in ODIs Total matches: 80

Sri Lanka won: 38

England won: 38

No result: 3

Tied: 1 Sri Lanka vs England ODI series: Full squad Sri Lanka full squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pavan Rathnayake, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga

England full squad: Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI: Live streaming and telecast details When will the 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka and England be played? The Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI will be played on Saturday, January 24. What is the venue for the 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and England? The Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

When will the toss for the Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI take place? The toss for the 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and England will take place at 2 pm IST. When will the first ball of the 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and England be bowled? The first ball of the 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and England will be bowled at 2:30 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and England in India? The live telecast of the 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and England will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.