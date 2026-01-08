Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full schedule, squad, live streaming

Royal Challengers Bengaluru full squad for WPL 2026
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is all but set to commence from Friday, January 9, at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Cricket Stadium. The event will begin with a mouth-watering clash between two former champions, as the 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening fixture.
 
Smriti Mandhana-led Bengaluru retained their core members before the first-ever WPL mega auction to boost their chances of winning their second WPL title. However, they suffered a huge blow before the start of the tournament as their star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons. They have signed a replacement in the form of Sayali Satghare, but will they miss the services of Perry? Only time can tell.
 
With all that in mind, let’s take a look at how their fixtures and final squad set-up look.

WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full schedule

Date Opponent Time (IST) Venue
Jan 9, 2026 Mumbai Indians Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Jan 12, 2026 UP Warriorz Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Jan 16, 2026 Gujarat Giants Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Jan 17, 2026 Delhi Capitals Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Jan 19, 2026 Gujarat Giants Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara
Jan 26, 2026 Mumbai Indians Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara
Jan 27, 2026 Gujarat Giants Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara
Jan 29, 2026 UP Warriorz Women 7:30 PM Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai*
Jan 30, 2026 Mumbai Indians Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara
Feb 1, 2026 Delhi Capitals Women 7:30 PM BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara

WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full squad

Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundathi Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D Hemalatha  ALSO READ | WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals full schedule, squad, live streaming details

WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streaming and telecast details

When will Royal Challengers Bengaluru start their campaign in WPL 2026?
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start their campaign in WPL 2026 against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening fixture on Friday, January 9.
 
How many matches will Royal Challengers Bengaluru play in the league stage of WPL 2026?
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play a total of eight matches during the league stage of WPL 2026.
 
What will be the venues for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's matches in WPL 2026?
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play all their matches of WPL 2026 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s WPL 2026 matches in India?
 
The live telecast of all the WPL 2026 matches of Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s WPL 2026 matches in India?
 
The live streaming of all the WPL 2026 matches of Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
