WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full schedule, squad, live streaming

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 12:38 PM IST
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is all but set to commence from Friday, January 9, at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Cricket Stadium. The event will begin with a mouth-watering clash between two former champions, as the 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening fixture.
Smriti Mandhana-led Bengaluru retained their core members before the first-ever WPL mega auction to boost their chances of winning their second WPL title. However, they suffered a huge blow before the start of the tournament as their star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons. They have signed a replacement in the form of Sayali Satghare, but will they miss the services of Perry? Only time can tell.
With all that in mind, let’s take a look at how their fixtures and final squad set-up look.
WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full schedule