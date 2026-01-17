WPL 2026 UPW vs MI: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will square off again in the Women’s Premier League at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday in what has quickly turned into a high-stakes rematch. The two teams meet just days after their last encounter, but arrive in contrasting moods.

UP Warriorz head into the game with renewed confidence after finally registering their first win of the season, a convincing seven-wicket victory over the reigning champions on Thursday. While the result has lifted spirits in the camp, their batting combination remains unsettled, particularly at the top of the order. With opener Kiran Navgire struggling for consistency, the coaching staff, led by Abhishek Nayar and skipper Meg Lanning, may rethink their approach by elevating Phoebe Litchfield or trying Shweta Sehrawat as a potential opener, while adjusting Navgire’s role in the middle overs.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai preview, toss timings, live streaming Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, will be keen to hit back after seeing their winning run come to an abrupt halt. Their bowling lacked discipline in the previous match, and they will look for greater control this time around. With Nat Sciver-Brunt returning to full fitness and leaders such as Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews and Nicola Carey in form, MI still boast a powerful batting unit. Complemented by Amelia Kerr’s spin and Shabnim Ismail’s pace, the defending champions will be determined to reclaim momentum and make a strong statement.

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy: Pitch report for UPW vs MI WPL 2026 match

Conditions at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy are expected to strongly favour batters, with a hard surface and even bounce making shot-making easier. The ball is likely to carry well on to the bat, helping players time their strokes cleanly. Fast bowlers could find some assistance with the new ball, but the arrival of dew later in the evening should reduce grip for bowlers. With chasing becoming easier under lights, captains may prefer to field first.

WPL 2026 UPW vs MI: Head-to-head stats at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy

UPW and MI have played two matches against each other at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, with the teams winning one match each.

Mumbai Indians win-loss record in WPL at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy

Mumbai Indians have played a total of 10 matches at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy; they have won six and lost four.

UP Warriorz win-loss record in WPL at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy

UP Warriorz have played eight matches at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, out of which they have won three and lost five.

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai: Key WPL stats