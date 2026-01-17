India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Match preview, toss timings, live streaming

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer added to Indian squad for New Zealand T20Is ahead of T20 WC After a thrilling second match that saw the visitors level the three-match series 1-1, India and New Zealand will come face to face in the third and final ODI on Sunday, January 11, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, with the series on the line. If the Kiwis manage to secure a win two years after winning their first Test series in India, they will also be able to seal their first ODI series win on Indian soil.

India team news

Despite the loss in the second ODI, the Indian squad looks almost perfect. Skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer are back in form, while Virat Kohli is looking in fine touch. KL Rahul is providing support in the later half of the innings. However, former skipper Rohit Sharma, after two scores in the 20s in the series, will feel he is due for some runs.

The Indian pacers are performing decently, but the issue remains with the spinners, who are looking ineffective. So, if India want to win the third match and the series, the spinners need to take wickets in Indore. On top of that, Washington Sundar’s injury has also caused an issue for India, as his replacement Nitish Reddy will most probably have his last chance to prove his worth in the squad before the team management looks for other alternatives. New Zealand team news The Kiwis have looked good on all fronts. Their top order of Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell has all looked in good form. Their spinners are containing runs in the middle overs, while the pacers are taking wickets in all phases.

The visitors will feel they are the favourites in the third match despite being way below India in terms of experience. They do not need to look for any changes in their playing XI, but whether they can secure their maiden ODI series win in India remains to be seen. India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI playing 11 India playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (c), Zak Foulkes, Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke

India vs New Zealand ODI head-to-head stats Total ODI matches played: 121

India wins: 63

New Zealand wins: 50

Tied: 1

No result: 7 Full squad of both teams: India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal New Zealand squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wk), Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Live telecast and streaming details When will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI take place? The third match of the three-match series between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday (January 18). What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI? Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore will host the India vs New Zealand third ODI match on January 18. What is the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live toss time? The toss for the third ODI match between India and New Zealand will take place at 1 pm IST.