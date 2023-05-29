Home / Cricket / News / WTC 2021-23: Gaffaney, Illingworth on-field umpires for Ind vs Aus Final

WTC 2021-23: Gaffaney, Illingworth on-field umpires for Ind vs Aus Final

Chris Gaffaney of New Zealand and Richard Illingworth of England have been named as the on-field umpires for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final between Australia and India at The Oval

IANS Dubai
WTC 2021-23: Gaffaney, Illingworth on-field umpires for Ind vs Aus Final

1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chris Gaffaney of New Zealand and Richard Illingworth of England have been named as the on-field umpires for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final to be played between Australia and India at The Oval in London from June 7-11.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the match officials for the Ultimate Test, which has June 12 earmarked as a reserve day to make up for any lost time during the scheduled five days of play.

Gaffaney, 48, will be standing in his 49th Test match while it will be the 64th outing for 59-year-old Illingworth in the longest format of the game. Incidentally, Illingworth also stood in the first WTC Final two years ago which New Zealand won with an eight-wicket victory against India in Southampton, the ICC informed in a release on Monday.

Another England umpire, Richard Kettleborough, will also be officiating in a second successive WTC Final, once again appointed as the TV umpire. Kumar Dharmasena of Sri Lanka will be the fourth umpire, the release said.

Richie Richardson of the West Indies will be the match referee.

--IANS

bsk

Also Read

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Stumps: Lyon's 8-64 demolishes IND to 163

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

Domestic cricket season 2023-24 to begin with Duleep Trophy from June 28

Australia's Aaron Finch announces retirement from international cricket

Indian women's cricket needs multi-skilled players, more pacers: Mithali

Yashasvi Jaiswal replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad as standby player for WTC final

We will be ready, says Alex Carey on his team's preparation for WTC final

BCCI likely to wait for Zee-Sony merger before selling media rights: Report

Adidas appointed kit sponsor for Indian cricket team till March 2028

Australia's decision to not play warm-up games fraught with danger: Border

Topics :ICC World Test ChampionshipIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamLondon

First Published: May 29 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story