IND-ENG: Only Virat, Rohit hitting big runs, a concern? KL says not at all

With India senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hitting big runs in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, there has been a concern among the fans that middle and lower orders could crumble if the two big guns fail.





Virat and Rohit have scored 354 and 311 runs respectively in the World Cup 2023 so far and have been instrumental in Team India's five successive victories.

While Rohit's onslaught at the top gave the middle-order batters fewer runs to score, Kohli has ensured there won't be any hiccup in the chase.

On the eve of India vs England World Cup match, KL Rahul reverberated the team's confidence in the two senior players, saying there is no concern that only Rohit and Virat are scoring runs.





He also highlighted the fact that it is not only the Kohli-Sharma combo that has scored runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

"Shubman has scored 50, Shreyas has scored 50, I have been batting [well]. When Jadeja got the chance in the last match, he also finished the match. So, every player has a different role. They are playing their role and responsibility well," KL said in the pre-match press conference.



Runs scored by Indian players in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:



Player Matches Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 4s 6s Virat Kohli 5 354 103* 118 90.53 1 3 29 6 Rohit Sharma 5 311 131 62.2 133.47 1 1 33 17 KL Rahul 5 177 97* 177 83.09 0 1 16 3 Shreyas Iyer 5 130 53* 43.33 91.54 0 1 12 3 Shubman Gill 3 95 53 31.66 97.93 0 1 14 2 Ishan Kishan 2 47 47 23.5 97.91 0 0 5 2 Ravindra Jadeja 5 39 39* - 88.63 0 0 3 1 Hardik Pandya 4 11 11* - 137.5 0 0 0 1 *Source: ESPNcricinfo as of September 28

However, he also reflected that since team India are winning, the management is not thinking about it.

"Team is winning so we're not really worried but whenever anyone gets a chance, I'm sure they'll put their hands up," the Karnataka batter added.