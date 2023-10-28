close
Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs England: The colour and texture of the Lucknow pitch changed significantly from two days leading up to the IND vs ENG clash.

India vs England

England are expected to retain their Playing 11 that lost against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 5:07 PM IST
Listen to This Article

In Match 29 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India will lock horns with England on Sunday (October 29) at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. Defending champions England would be aiming to register their second win in the ICC World Cup 2023 after losing three matches in a row. Despite consecutive batting failures, England are expected to retain their Playing 11 that lost against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

Check India vs England full scorecard here

India, meanwhile, could bring Ashwin in their Playing 11 if Lucknow pitch will assist the spinners. Hardik Pandya is already ruled out of India vs England clash and the management could stick to the same XI that played against New Zealand in Dharamsala. However, the colour and texture of the Lucknow wicket changed significantly from two days leading up to the IND vs ENG clash. There is tinch of green still on the pitch after majority of it was trimmed. On the eve of the match, the Lucknow pitch was sprinkled with water but cloud cover made everthing a little bit more tricky. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs England playing 11

India Playing 11 Probable: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur/ Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing 11 Probable: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult


India vs England head-to-head

Overall
  • Matches played: 106
  • India won: 57
  • England won: 44
  • No result: 03
  • Tied- 02
Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

IND vs ENG head to head in ODI World Cups
  • Matches played: 8
  • India won: 4
  • England won: 3
  • Tied: 1

IND vs ENG ODIs: Squads of both team

India Squad for ODI World Cup: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

England Squad for World Cup: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson


India vs England ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs England World Cup match take place?

The India vs England  World Cup match will take place on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

What is the venue of the IND vs ENG World Cup match?

The India vs England  World Cup match will be played at the Ekana Stadium Lucknow.

When will the India vs England World Cup match live toss take place as per  Indian Standard Time (IST)?

India vs England live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the India vs England World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between India and  England will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs England World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs England World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs ENG World Cup match in  India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the India vs England World Cup match in India for free.
First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

