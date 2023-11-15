Biryani, Virat Kohli's 50th ODI ton emerge World Cup fan favourites

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is gaining momentum. With Virat Kohli achieving his 50th One Day International century on Wednesday in the semi-finals against New Zealand, cricket fans in the country are in a frenzy.

As the pitch heats up for a grand finalé, restaurants and eateries are capitalising on the World Cup frenzy.

“As the cricket season intensifies, it’s not just the excitement on the field that’s spiking; it’s also the demand for delectable delights delivered right to the doorstep,” says Sidharth Bhakoo, vice-president, national business head at the food delivery platform Swiggy.

The platform’s order numbers have been steadily rising, and the ongoing World Cup has brought a remarkable surge.

“From metros like Bengaluru to smaller towns and cities, the menu favourites — masala dosa, chicken biryani, samosas, and burgers — are scoring big as the perfect match-day companions. It’s a winning streak for both cricket fans and our food lovers,” he adds.

Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality, which operates food chains like SOCIAL and Smoke House Deli, has seen a 20-30 per cent spike in order volumes during the ongoing event.

SOCIAL is also screening live matches for fans.

“Sporting events like the cricket World Cup have a significant impact on the business we do. Your nearby café or bar is the next best place to a stadium, where you can feel camaraderie with fellow fans,” says Riyaaz Amlani, chief executive officer of Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality.

“Marquee events like Wednesday’s semi-final have a massive impact on both orders and dine-in,” he adds.

Ashish Ahuja, director of Pebble Street at New Delhi’s New Friend’s Colony, says the café was packed on Wednesday.

“It has generally been a dull World Cup season, except for the India-Pakistan match and the semi-final. We have had a full house right from when the match began,” says Ahuja, adding that pizzas and beer are seeing the most sales.

“We have seen a 60-70 per cent uptick in revenue on days of marquee events,” he further says.

Packaged snacks also saw an uptick in sales on Wednesday.

“There’s a noticeable buzz and uptick in demand as people have been stocking up on their favorite snacks for an immersive match-viewing experience,” says Saumya Rathor, category lead-potato chips, PepsiCo India.

The fast-moving consumer goods major brought back M S Dhoni for their ‘No Lay’s, No Game’ campaign. “The campaign underscores the indisputable truth that for true fans, watching a match without Lay’s is simply unthinkable,” Rathor adds.