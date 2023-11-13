Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Three more Indian players -- Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami -- other than Virat Kohli found places in the 12-member squad revealed by cricket.com.au.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Virat Kohli. Photo: PTI

4 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 12:52 PM IST
Cricket Australia announced their Team of the World Cup 2023, with Virat Kohli being named the team's captain. Three more Indian players -- Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami  -- other than Virat Kohli found places in the 12-member squad revealed by cricket.com.au.

Meanwhile, there were three players, each from South Africa and Australia and one from New Zealand.

World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand semifinal details

Quinton de Kock, who will retire from ODI cricket after the 2023 World Cup, has been included as opener with another southpaw, David Warner. Rachin Ravindra, who created new records in his first World Cup, is touted to be the team's batter at number 3, followed by Virat Kohli and Aiden Markram.

Glenn Maxwell, who crushed Afghanistan's dream with his mind-blowing unbeaten 201, has been designated as the team's finisher along with bowling all-rounders Marco Jansen and Jadeja. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 latest news updates here

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been chosen as two pace bowlers on the bowling front. While Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka is kept as the 12th man.

Cricket Australia XI for ODI World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Rachin Ravindra, Virat Kohli (c), Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah, Dilshan Madushanka (12th man).


Leading run-getters in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Rank Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Adam Zampa 9 79 474 22 18.91 416 3 -
2 Dilshan Madushanka 9 78.2 470 21 25 525 1 1
3 Shaheen Afridi 9 81 486 18 26.72 481 - 1
4 Gerald Coetzee 7 54.3 327 18 19.39 349 1 -
5 Jasprit Bumrah 9 72.5 437 17 15.65 266 1 -
6 Marco Jansen 8 64.4 388 17 24.41 415 - -
7 Ravindra Jadeja 9 73.3 441 16 18.25 292 - 1
8 Mohammed Shami 5 32 192 16 9.56 153 1 2
9 Mitchell Santner 9 82.4 496 16 24.88 398 - 1
10 Haris Rauf 9 79 474 16 33.31 533 - -
11 Bas de Leede 9 67 402 16 30.44 487 1 -
12 Adil Rashid 9 79.4 478 15 27.53 413 - -
13 Kuldeep Yadav 9 75.1 451 14 22.29 312 - -
14 Keshav Maharaj 9 79 474 14 24.71 346 1 -
15 Trent Boult 9 81 486 13 32.15 418 - -
*Names in Bold part of Cricket Australia's team of World Cup 2023

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

