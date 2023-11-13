Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand semifinal details
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 latest news updates here
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been chosen as two pace bowlers on the bowling front. While Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka is kept as the 12th man.
Leading run-getters in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|5-fers
|1
|Adam Zampa
|9
|79
|474
|22
|18.91
|416
|3
|-
|2
|Dilshan Madushanka
|9
|78.2
|470
|21
|25
|525
|1
|1
|3
|Shaheen Afridi
|9
|81
|486
|18
|26.72
|481
|-
|1
|4
|Gerald Coetzee
|7
|54.3
|327
|18
|19.39
|349
|1
|-
|5
|Jasprit Bumrah
|9
|72.5
|437
|17
|15.65
|266
|1
|-
|6
|Marco Jansen
|8
|64.4
|388
|17
|24.41
|415
|-
|-
|7
|Ravindra Jadeja
|9
|73.3
|441
|16
|18.25
|292
|-
|1
|8
|Mohammed Shami
|5
|32
|192
|16
|9.56
|153
|1
|2
|9
|Mitchell Santner
|9
|82.4
|496
|16
|24.88
|398
|-
|1
|10
|Haris Rauf
|9
|79
|474
|16
|33.31
|533
|-
|-
|11
|Bas de Leede
|9
|67
|402
|16
|30.44
|487
|1
|-
|12
|Adil Rashid
|9
|79.4
|478
|15
|27.53
|413
|-
|-
|13
|Kuldeep Yadav
|9
|75.1
|451
|14
|22.29
|312
|-
|-
|14
|Keshav Maharaj
|9
|79
|474
|14
|24.71
|346
|1
|-
|15
|Trent Boult
|9
|81
|486
|13
|32.15
|418
|-
|-