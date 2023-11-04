World Cup 2023: South Africa join India in semifinals after PAK vs NZ match

This meant that only two other teams Australia, who have 8 points from six matches and are currently playing against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and Afghanistan, who have 8 points from 7 games, can get to a maximum of 12 points or above. This ensures that South Africa, who have 12 points, will remain in fourth place at least, even if they lose their next two league matches against India and Afghanistan.
Since India have already gone beyond 12 points and are through to the semi-final and only three other teams including South Africa can reach that important target of 12, the Proteas will finish in the top four irrespective of their remaining two results and have therefore qualified for the semi-final.
Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 21 runs via the DLS method in a rain-hit match. Opener Fakhar Zaman played an unbeaten knock of 126 and was well-assisted by skipper Babar Azam (66 not out) during their run chase, which was impacted by intermittent rain.