Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming





Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here In a much important clash of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, New Zealand and Pakistan will clash with each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday morning ( November 4). The NZ vs PAK will begin at 10:30 AM IST as both teams would look keep themselves in contention for semifinal race with a win. New Zealand have been suffering from injuries to many players with pacer Matt Henry ruled out of remainder of the marquee event. New Zealand are expected to make atleast two changes in their XI from previous match with chances of Kane Williamson coming back into the Kiwi Playing 11.

However, Kiwi batter Daryl Mitchell informed during the press conference that the final call on Playing 11 will be taken before the toss on Saturday morning.

"A number of guys have got to get through fitness tests and pass that and we probably won't know till tonight and tomorrow morning how they pull up from that, but yeah for us, we back everyone within our squad to have success and do a job for the team," Mitchell said.





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here Meanwhile, Pakistan are expected to retain their winning combination from previous match.

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Pakistan playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11 Probable

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

New Zealand Playing 11 Probable





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), Kane Williamson/Kyle Jamison, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee.

New Zealand vs Pakistan head-to-head

Total matches played: 115

Pakistan won: 60

New Zealand won: 51

No result: 03

Tied- 01

NZ vs PAK ODIs: Squads of both team

Pakistan Squad for ODI World Cup

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali.

New Zealand Squad for World Cup

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson.

New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup match take place?

New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup match will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

What is the venue of the NZ vs PAK World Cup match?

New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Benglauru, Karnataka.

When will New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

What is the match timing of New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast NZ vs PAK World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the NZ vs PAK World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the Australia vs New Zealand World Cup match in India for free.