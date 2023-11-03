close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

New Zealand are expected to make at least two changes in their XI from previous match with chances of Kane Williamson coming back into the Kiwi Playing 11.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a much important clash of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, New Zealand and Pakistan will clash with each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday morning ( November 4). The NZ vs PAK will begin at 10:30 AM IST as both teams would look keep themselves in contention for semifinal race with a win. New Zealand have been suffering from injuries to many players with pacer Matt Henry ruled out of remainder of the marquee event. New Zealand are expected to make atleast two changes in their XI from previous match with chances of Kane Williamson coming back into the Kiwi Playing 11. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

However, Kiwi batter Daryl Mitchell informed during the press conference that the final call on Playing 11 will be taken before the toss on Saturday morning.

"A number of guys have got to get through fitness tests and pass that and we probably won't know till tonight and tomorrow morning how they pull up from that, but yeah for us, we back everyone within our squad to have success and do a job for the team," Mitchell said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are expected to retain their winning combination from previous match.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Pakistan playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11 Probable

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

New Zealand Playing 11 Probable

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), Kane Williamson/Kyle Jamison, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

New Zealand vs Pakistan head-to-head

Total matches played: 115
Pakistan won: 60
New Zealand won: 51
No result: 03
Tied- 01

NZ vs PAK ODIs: Squads of both team

Pakistan Squad for ODI World Cup

Also Read

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up games full schedule, India matches streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

Ahmadzai: An Afghan refugee's journey from a camp to the Cricket World Cup

NED vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Dutch problems double up

The Sachin Tendulkar Satatue: Master gets his deserved place at Wankhede

World Cup 2023: New Zealand captain Latham balmes injuries for adversities

World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma wants kids to live without fear of pollution


Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali.

New Zealand Squad for World Cup

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson.

New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details


When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup match take place?

New Zealand vs Pakistan  World Cup match will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

What is the venue of the NZ vs PAK World Cup match?

New Zealand vs Pakistan  World Cup match will be played at the  M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Benglauru, Karnataka.

When will New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup match live toss take place as per  Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

What is the match timing of New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast NZ vs PAK World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the NZ vs PAK World Cup match in  India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the Australia vs New Zealand World Cup match in India for free.
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup ICC World Cup Pakistan vs New Zealand Pakistan cricket team New Zealand cricket team Tom Latham Kane Williamson Tim Southee Matt Henry cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Star Sports Hotstar BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Motors Share PriceTim CookGold-Silver Price TodaySBI Q2 Results PreviewKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NED vs AFG Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon