World Cup 2023 records: From India's biggest win to Shami's 5-wicket hauls

The World Cup 2023 has been all about One Day cricket records piling up one after another. Nearly every match has seen some or the other record being made or broken. Be it India’s big 302-run victory against Sri Lanka or Mohammed Shami’s electrifying showing where he has picked two five-wicket hauls and a total of 14 wickets in just three matches, all this has only added to the magnificence of the tournament.

India’s biggest World Cup win against Sri Lanka by 302 runs

India’s 302-run win against Sri Lanka was their biggest in World Cup history, surpassing the Men in Blue’s previous record of 257-run victory against Bermuda, achieved during the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies.

Biggest World Cup win by Australia by 309 runs versus the Netherlands

However, even after a 302-run India's victory, it is not the biggest in World Cup history as Australia defeated the Netherlands by 309 runs earlier in this World Cup in a match held in New Delhi. This is the largest win margin in World Cups. At that point, Australia surpassed their previous biggest margin of 275 runs achieved against Afghanistan in the 2015 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.

Joint most five-wicket hauls by Mitchell Starc and Mohammed Shami





World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ: Senstaional Shami sizzles at Dharamsala India’s Shami joined Australia’s Mitchell Starc on the list of bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in World Cup cricket after he took 5/18 against Sri Lanka. Only these two bowlers have picked up three five-wicket hauls in the World Cup so far.

India’s leading wicket-taker in World Cups is Mohammed Shami

Not only did Shami become the joint-most five-wicket hauls holder in World Cups, but he also surpassed Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath to become India’s leading wicket-taker in World Cups. He now has 45 wickets in just 14 matches while Zaheer took 44 in 23 matches and Srinath played 34 World Cup games to reach the tally.

Fastest World Cup century by Glenn Maxwell in 40 balls

Aiden Markram, who broke Kevin O'Brien's record in South Africa's first match in this World Cup, to reach a century in 49 balls, was overtaken in some style by Australia's Glenn Maxwell who scored a ton against the Netherlands in only 40 balls.

Most runs in a World Cup match- Australia versus New Zealand

It is another record which has been broken twice in this World Cup. First, Australia and South Africa posted 754 runs in total in the fourth match of the tournament which was held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. But then Australia’s 388 was nearly chased by New Zealand in match 27 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, where the Kiwis fell short by only five runs. The two teams in total scored 771 runs in that match.

Highest World Cup total by South Africa

The match in which Sri Lanka and South Africa posted 754 runs together also witnessed the highest team total scored in World Cup history as the Proteas mounted 428/5 in 50 overs, surpassing the previous highest score of 417/6 by Australia, achieved against Afghanistan in 2015 at Perth.

Highest successful chase in World Cup by Pakistan





CWC 2023, SA vs SL: South Africa record highest World Cup total, hit 428/5 Pakistan surpassed Ireland as they chased down a target of 345 successfully, winning the match against Sri Lanka by six wickets and with 10 balls to spare at the Hyderabad Cricket Association Stadium in Hyderabad. The previous highest successful run chase was in the name of Ireland who had chased down 328 against England at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in 2011.

Most World Cup centuries by Rohit Sharma with 7





Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin's record for most centuries in World Cup history Rohit Sharma surpassed Sachin Tendulkar as he hit his seventh World Cup century against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi to achieve the feat of the man with the most centuries in the World Cup. While Tendulkar had hit six centuries in 6 World Cups, Rohit went past in only his third World Cup.

Most sixes by a team in a single World Cup edition by South Africa

South Africa have so far hit 82 sixes in the World Cup with at least two more matches to play. They have gone past England’s tally of 76 sixes achieved in the 2019 World Cup.

Most centuries by players of one team in a single World Cup edition





AUS vs NED: Maxwell breaks Markram's record for fastest World Cup century South African players have equalled Sri Lanka for the most team centuries of eight and they still have two more games to go. For the Proteas, Quinton de Kock (four), Rassie van der Dussen (two) Heinrich Klaasen, and Aiden Markram have hit one century each to take the total to eight hundreds. They would eye to make this record their own in this World Cup.

Lowest score by a full member

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 55 against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is the lowest score by a full member of the International Cricket Council in a One Day International World Cup. The previous lowest score by a full-member team was 74 by Pakistan, which they had scored against England in 1992.