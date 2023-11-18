World Cup, IND vs AUS final: Pat Cummins reveals Ahmedabad pitch condition

The biggest game in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is just 24 hours away, and Australia captain Pat Cummins revealed the pitch conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.





Check India vs Australia final full scorecard in World Cup 2023 here In the press conference ahead of the India vs Australia final, Cummins was peppered with questions on the Ahmedabad pitch, and the Aussies skipper handled all the questions diligently and informed the media persons that the 22-yard strip was the same that used against the India vs Pakistan game on October 14.

When asked how the pitch is expected to behave, Cummins said he could be a better reader of pitch conditions.

"I'm not a great pitch reader, but it looked pretty firm. They've only just watered it, so yeah, give it another 24 hours and have a look, but it looks like a pretty good wicket."

ALSO READ: India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale "Yeah, hard to know I think it's been a bit more high-scoring here throughout the tournament. Yeah, it's been a pretty good wicket, so yeah, hard to say," 30-year-old Cummins said.

A major controversy took centre-stage ahead of the India vs New Zealand clash in Mumbai. However, the way pitch behaved during the semifinal gave all the talks around curators following the Indian team management order to bed.



Give the India vs Australia final is expected to be played on the same pitch where IND vs PAK game was played, let's take a look how the Ahmedabad wicket behaved on November 14.



India pacer bowled brilliantly with Jasprit Bumrah coming out all guns blazing before Kuldeep take two in one over to put Pakistan on backfoot. While chasing Rohit Sharma walked the talk with his powerful strokes and Virat Kohli took India home easily. The pitch had everything for both -- batters and bowlers. Indian pacers used cutters to great effect while Pakistani batters played good for a while.