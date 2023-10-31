World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menu

Ahead of Pakistan's ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens Stadium on Tuesday, Babar Azam's side indulged their taste buds and ordered biryani, kebabs, and Chap from Kolkata's famous Zam Zam Restaurant.

The 'Men in Green' chose to skip dinner at the team hotel instead chosing to try Kolkata's famous biryani. Pakistan cricket team ordered the food on Sunday through an online food delivery platform.



Shadman Faize the Director of the Zam Zam Restaurant said that initially, they had no idea that the order was from the Pakistan cricket team but they got to know it later.

Faize further stated that Kolkata has its own style of biryani which is very famous all over the world.

"The order came through an online food delivery platform. They ordered three dishes which were biryani, kebabs, and chap. They ordered it on Sunday evening after 7 PM. Initially, we had no idea that the order was from the Pakistan cricket team but later we got to know it. I hope they liked the food. People from every nationality should come and try our food. Kolkata has its own style of biryani which is very famous all over the world," Shadman said.



While the Pakistan team may have just chosen to indulge their taste buds with Kolkata's mouth-watering dishes, their dietary habits have come in for severe criticism by none other than iconic pacer and former skipper Wasim Akram.

Akram had lambasted the team for being lethargic on the field after their loss to Afghanistan. In a post-match show on Pakistan based A Sports channel, Akram said it looks like the team has been eating kilos of meat every day.



"Just look at the fitness levels of our players. We have been screaming here for the past three weeks that they haven't been through fitness tests in the last two years. Now should I name them individually, their faces are getting broader. Lagta hai roz 8 kilo nihari khate hain (Seems like they are eating 8 kilos of meat every day). There should be some test, you are being paid for playing for your country and there has to be a certain criterion," Wasim Akram said.

The Pakistan team is virtually ruled out of making further progress in the World Cup and are currently at number 7 in the points table with four loses and 1 win. Their opponents in today's game Bangladesh are at number 9 on the table.