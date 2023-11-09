Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

According to Accuweather.com, there are chances of rainfall at 3 PM in Bengaluru. There is a prediction of showers after 6 PM as well, which might force the officials to stage a curtailed game

BS Web Team New Delhi
Kane Williamson. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 10:06 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

With New Zealand in a must-win situation today against Sri Lanka, once again, the rain threat looms over a World Cup game in Bengaluru. 

The Kiwis must win today's match to keep themselves in the reckoning for the semifinal or else they have to depend on the results of other matches. Notably, New Zealand lost their previous fixture at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after scoring 400 runs as the DLS declared Pakistan victorious

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Bengaluru weather forecast

According to Accuweather.com, there are chances of rainfall at 3 PM IST in Bengaluru. There is a prediction of showers after 6 PM IST as well, which might force the authorities to stage a curtailed game. 

M Chinnaswamy Stadium drainage system

Despite the rain threat, the chances of getting a winner in today's game are possible, given the drainage system at M Chinnaswamy Stadium is superb. The Bengaluru stadium has a sub-air drainage system, allowing the ground to get rid of water quickly and in less time. 

For a winner to be decided in a 50-over game, both teams must play 20 overs each.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

What happens if New Zealand vs Sri Lanka washed out

If the NZ vs SL game gets washed out without a winner being decided, then both teams will share a point each. Then New Zealand will have 9 points in nine matches and can qualify for the semifinal only if Afghanistan and Pakistan lose their respective fixtures. 

Meanwhile, the chances for Sri Lanka to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy will be boosted as they would have five points. And if Bangladesh lose their last match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia, Sri Lanka can finish in the top 8 teams.

Also Read

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

World Cup semis chances: What happens if NZ vs PAK washed out in Bengaluru?

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Mad Max Miracle as one-legged Glenn' puts up 'Big Show'

World Cup 2023: Rauf overcomes 'rib strain' scare, Shadab to be reassessed

World Cup 2023: Cummins' 'I was there' moment as Maxwell created history

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023cricket world cupICC World CupNew Zealand cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamweather forecastsweather forecastBS Web ReportsWorld CupCricket

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh polls

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double ton

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructions

Odd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: Experts

Why is it harder to find jobs in India's metro cities than in small towns

Next Story