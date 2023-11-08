Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in match 41 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, November 9. It is a must-win match for the Kiwis because if they don’t win, they will have to depend on England and South Africa to push them through to the semi-final. Thus changes in their playing 11 are expected. They would bring in Lockie Ferguson in their playing 11 in place of Ish Sodhi the extra spinner in all probability.

Pakistan and Afghanistan on the other hand, would be hoping that the Kiwis lose as that will open up all the opportunities for them to make it to the last four. Sri Lanka, hurting from two very different defeats at the hands of India and Bangladesh, would be hoping to return home with a morale-boosting win. This win could also give them direct qualification for the Champions Trophy 2025. Dunith Wellalage might find a place in playing 11 against New Zealand as he has not been given a decent run in the tournament.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka playing 11

New Zealand Probable Playing 11

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka Probable Playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka head-to-head

New Zealand and Sri Lanka have come up against each other in 101 ODIs and the Balackacaps have had the upper hand with 51 wins while the Lankan Lions have won 41 matches. Eight matches have had no result. In the World Cup, the two teams faced each other in 11 matches and Sri Lanka have won six out of them while the Kiwis have won five. However, in the last two World Cups, it were New Zealand that came up trumps.

Total matches played: 101

New Zealand won: 51

Sri Lanka won: 41

No result: 08

Tied- 00

NZ vs SL Head to Head in ICC World Cup

Matches- 11

NZ won- 5

SL WON- 6

NR- 0

NZ vs SL ODIs: Squads of both team

New Zealand Squad for ODI World Cup

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham, Will Young

Sri Lanka Squad for World Cup

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup match take place?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will take place on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

What is the venue of the NZ vs SL World Cup match?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India.

When will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will begin at 02:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in New Zealand.

How to watch the live streaming of the NZ vs SL World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in India for free.