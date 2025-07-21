Chhattisgarh passes Jan Vishwas Bill, boosts ease of doing business

Chhattisgarh has become second Indian state to pass the Jan Vishwas Bill that decriminalises British-era laws to improve ease of doing business in the state.

The Bill aims to decriminalise minor technical violations by citizens and business owners. Offences committed under the newly introduced Bill will attract monetary penalties, instead of criminal charges.

Madhya Pradesh had passed a similar legislation in December last year. In 2023, the Union government had passed a Bill decriminalising 183 provisions in 42 Central Acts administered by 19 ministries/departments.

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly passed the Bill by a voice vote on Friday, the last day of the monsoon session. The move was part of a larger strategy to foster ease of doing business, particularly for micro, small, and medium enterprises and promote trust-based governance, a government official said.