Chhattisgarh passes Jan Vishwas Bill, boosts ease of doing business

The Bill aims to decriminalise minor technical violations by citizens and business owners. Offences committed under newly introduced Bill will attract monetary penalties, instead of criminal charges

The new Bill for the first time mandates only monetary fine for consumption of alcohol publicly, however, repeated offenders to face both fine and potential imprisonment. (Photo: PTI)
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:37 PM IST
Chhattisgarh has become second Indian state to pass the Jan Vishwas Bill that decriminalises British-era laws to improve ease of doing business in the state.
 
The Bill aims to decriminalise minor technical violations by citizens and business owners. Offences committed under the newly introduced Bill will attract monetary penalties, instead of criminal charges.
 
Madhya Pradesh had passed a similar legislation in December last year. In 2023, the Union government had passed a Bill decriminalising 183 provisions in 42 Central Acts administered by 19 ministries/departments.
 
The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly passed the Bill by a voice vote on Friday, the last day of the monsoon session. The move was part of a larger strategy to foster ease of doing business, particularly for micro, small, and medium enterprises and promote trust-based governance, a government official said.
 
It will ease the burden on the judicial system by cutting down on avoidable litigation, while sparing citizens from facing criminal proceedings for minor lapses, the official added.
 
The Bill amends 163 provisions across eight Acts, including the Urban Administration Department Act, Nagar Tatha Gram Nivesh Act, Society Registration Act, Chhattisgarh Industrial Relations Act, the Chhattisgarh Cooperative Society Act, and, Chhattisgarh Excise Act.   
The new Bill for the first time mandates only monetary fine for consumption of alcohol publicly, however, repeated offenders to face both fine and potential imprisonment.
 
The earlier provision of filing a criminal case against landlords failing to report rent hikes under the Urban Administration Department Act has been scrapped. Instead, a maximum penalty of ~1,000 will now be slapped for non-compliance.
 
Similarly, societies that delay filing annual reports will face only nominal financial penalties rather than criminal proceedings — with women-led groups receiving even more leniency. In another key change, institutions that mistakenly use the word “cooperative” will no longer face criminal charges, instead will attract a nominal fine.
 
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the Bill as an important step towards ‘developed India-developed Chhattisgarh’. He underlined that the Bill aims at giving direction to business and making policies that are practical and sensitive, instead of giving punishment. 
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ChhattisgarhPolicy

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

