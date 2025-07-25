Home / Economy / Analysis / Datanomics: How India-UK CETA can boost trade from textiles to whiskeys

Datanomics: How India-UK CETA can boost trade from textiles to whiskeys

The CETA will allow duty-free access to 95 per cent of India's agriculture exports to the UK, which accounts for a bit over five per cent of the goods exported to the UK

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer
premium
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India speak during a press conference after signing a free trade agreement at Chequers near Aylesbury, England, Thursday, July 24, 2025.(Photo:PTI)
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India and the United Kingdom (UK) signed the much-awaited Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta) on Thursday, allowing 99 per cent of Indian exports to enter the UK market duty-free. India will cut or eliminate tariffs on 90 per cent of the UK goods. The Ceta will also benefit India’s services sector by easing the mobility for skilled Indian professionals. 
The deal is expected to boost labour-intensive export sectors, such as textiles, which includes readymade garments, whose share in total exports to the UK nearly halved from 17.45 per cent in 2019-20 (FY20) to 9.83 per cent in FY25. 
 
India has also agreed to  reduce the tariffs on whisky  imports from the UK to 40 per cent over 10 years. Share of alcoholic beverage imports was around  2.5 per cent to 4 per cent in total imports from UK over the past six years. 
 
 India has a trade surplus with the UK, dominated by professional, consulting services, and others (Chart 3). Yash Kumar Singhal
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Datanomics: Telangana slips into deflation, Andhra sees flat prices

Premium

India may escape 'relatively unscathed' from European Union's sanctions

Premium

Chhattisgarh passes Jan Vishwas Bill, boosts ease of doing business

Beyond clicks and scrolls: Digital financial education for Viksit Bharat

Are we ready to handle market manipulations in electricity derivatives?

Topics :India-UK Free TradeIndia-UK tiesIndia UK relationTextilestariffsCETA

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story