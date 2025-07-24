Datanomics: Telangana slips into deflation, Andhra sees flat prices

This was not the first time Telangana saw deflation. The state had witnessed deflation in two consecutive months of FY19 — it was 0.07 per cent and 0.29 per cent in December and January, respectively. These were significantly lower than the 0.93 per cent deflation in June. Andhra, meanwhile, saw deflation for four consecutive months in FY19. In June, inflation veered around the lower range of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) mandate of 2-6 per cent at the national level — the lowest in around six and a half years. There has never been deflation at the all-India level since CPI inflation series started in January 2012.