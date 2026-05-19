Datanomics: Modi's visit may further boost trade ties with five countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five-nation tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy concludes on May 20, highlighting India's overarching aim to strengthen relations with these countries. India currently has a trade deficit with these countries, which cumulatively stood at $34 billion between FY21 and FY25. However, these countries accounted for 14 per cent of India's total exports but only 10 per cent of its total imports during this period. The government has signed a bilateral trade deal with the UAE regarding oil imports, with crude petroleum and petroleum products accounting for 37 per cent of total imports in FY26.