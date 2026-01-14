Datanomics: US imposes 25% tariff, worsening Iran's economic stress

Amid the anti-government protests in Iran, partly due to deteriorating economic conditions, United States (US) President Donald Trump has levied a 25 per cent tariff on Iran’s trading partners with immediate effect. The decision is unlikely to impact India because of declining

Iran had moderate inflation levels and a gross domestic product double-digit growth rate in the 1960s and the early 1970s. After the Islamic Revolution in 1979, inflation has largely remained above 10 per cent, increasing to over 40 per cent after the pandemic. The growth rate has slowed in recent years, and per capita income has nearly halved from $8025 in 2011 to $4074 in 2025, according to IMF projections. This might be largely due to sanctions imposed on the country to varying degrees by the US since the Jimmy Carter regime in 1979.