Home / Economy / Analysis / India produces 2.6% more coal in May at 86 million tonnes, shows data

India produces 2.6% more coal in May at 86 million tonnes, shows data

The growth in both production and dispatch ensures a steady coal supply to key industries such as power, steel, and cement, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement

coal mines
India produced 1.04 billion tonnes of coal in FY25, up from 953.3 MT a year ago.
Puja Das New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India produced 86.2 million tonnes (MT) of coal in May, marking a 2.6 per cent increase compared to the same month last year.
 
The growth in both production and dispatch ensures a steady coal supply to key industries such as power, steel, and cement, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.
 
Higher coal production is particularly important during the summer months, when electricity demand rises significantly due to higher temperatures and increased use of cooling systems. India, which relies heavily on coal for power generation, typically sees demand surge during this period.
 
This year, India is expected to face peak power demand of around 277 gigawatts (GW) during the summer, particularly in May and June—a significant increase from the 250 GW recorded last year. 
 
However, heatwaves have been largely absent in some parts of the country, especially in Delhi, which last year saw temperatures nearing 50 degrees Celsius and peak power demand.
 
Power consumption in May dipped over 4 per cent to 148.71 billion units compared to the same month a year ago, owing to the early arrival of the monsoon and unseasonal rains.
 
To ensure sufficient supply, a coal stock of 50 MT has been built up at thermal power plants (TPPs), and projected coal demand for FY26 is 906 MT, Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said in February.
 
As of May 31, coal companies had a stock of 122.7 MT, compared to 94.98 MT during the same period last year.
 
India produced 1.04 billion tonnes of coal in FY25, up from 953.3 MT a year ago. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Economics: The new frontier in India's leading technical institutes

Premium

Datanomics: India closes in on Japan to be fourth-largest economy this year

Premium

SME Tracker: Electronics MSMEs to get boost from PLI, domestic demand

Shaping the new deterrent: The strategic shift in India-Pakistan conflict

BCI missteps on new rules for opening the market to foreign lawyers

Topics :Coal energy sector

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story