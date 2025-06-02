India produces 2.6% more coal in May at 86 million tonnes, shows data

India produced 86.2 million tonnes (MT) of coal in May, marking a 2.6 per cent increase compared to the same month last year.

The growth in both production and dispatch ensures a steady coal supply to key industries such as power, steel, and cement, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

Higher coal production is particularly important during the summer months, when electricity demand rises significantly due to higher temperatures and increased use of cooling systems. India, which relies heavily on coal for power generation, typically sees demand surge during this period.