Development work will respect legal safeguards, says Chhattisgarh CM

The biggest advantage of the double-engine government has been seamless coordination between the Centre and the state that has translated into faster development. We have achieved significant success in restoring peace and security in Naxal-affected regions. With strong support from the Centre, decisive action against Naxalism has been combined with intensive development efforts. Areas once known for violence and fear are now witnessing rapid expansion of infrastructure and public services, including roads, mobile connectivity, banking services, schools, skill centres, and healthcare facilities. More than 15,100 kilometres of roads have been constructed, over 9,600 mobile towers installed, 6,025 post offices equipped with banking services launched, 1,804 bank branches and 1,321 ATMs established, along with 259 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, 46 ITIs, 49 Skill Development Centres, and 16 Multi-Skill Development Centres. This large-scale expansion of connectivity and services has transformed previously inaccessible regions into connected and developing areas. Also, Chhattisgarh's rail network has doubled during the last twelve years. The approval of the Champa-Korba third rail line project has been approved at a cost of Rs 755 crore and allocation of Rs7,470 crore for rail projects in 2026–27 budget, highlights the scale of ongoing development with the help of the Centre-state coordination. Major projects such as the Rowghat-Jagdalpur railway line, better road networks, and improved public transport services are integrating remote regions with mainstream development. Through initiatives such as the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan and PM-JANMAN, development is reaching remote tribal and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group settlements for the first time. Electricity, drinking water, permanent housing, education, healthcare, and livelihood opportunities are improving the quality of life across thousands of villages. Our objective is not only to ensure the participation of tribal communities in development but also to empower them to lead that development journey. The result of double-engine government is visible in the form of improved security, world-class infrastructure, and inclusive growth that is benefiting every section of society.