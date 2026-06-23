Need advance preparation steps for delayed monsoon, says R Mukundan

Industry is demanding different buckets of reforms, including foundational reforms at the core, followed by factor reforms and future-ready reforms. Technology and sustainability represent future-ready reforms and we need to get ready for them. As part of foundational reform, the first starting point is going beyond ease of doing business to cost of doing business and improving the speed of doing business. India is among the faster-growing economies of size and significance. We should continue to build growth momentum and take it forward. For example, allotment and demarcation of land and power supply for projects have to happen on time. That is where speed of execution becomes important. The second foundational reform area is agriculture and the rural economy. India has the second-largest arable land area in the world. We should not just be surplus for India; we should be surplus for the world. The Gujarat micro-irrigation model is a success. Why can't we replicate it? The third foundational piece is MSMEs. We should be able to make our industry globally competitive.