Need advance preparation steps for delayed monsoon, says R Mukundan

What are the factor-level reforms you have highlighted?
As part of the larger factor reforms, industry is always concerned about two specific areas. First is infrastructure, where a lot of development has happened across roads and railways, etc. But the issue is more about multimodal development and reducing friction between modes. We need some fine-tuning there. The second area, where there are real bottlenecks despite massive growth, is the power sector. On the renewable energy front too, there are issues related to storage, distribution and transmission. This is the set of reforms we have said India should focus on. If these two factors are addressed along with the speed of doing business, it would take care of many issues.