New CPI series will have less instability structurally, says Pronab Sen

Then comes the market survey. You go to the retail level and see which products within each category are selling the most. For instance, toothpaste is a category. Saying “the price of toothpaste” doesn’t mean much; you need to know which brand and size sells the most — say, Colgate 100-gram tube. That’s the level of detail required to find a representative product. It’s tricky but essential.

Another challenge is that some items from the old basket drop out, and you have to identify new products entering the market. This time, the basket is larger because consumption across the country has broadened. As incomes rise, people can afford more items. Normally, this exercise is done every five years, but this revision comes after 12 years, which explains the bigger changes.