2.396 million households covered under solar rooftop scheme PMSGMBY

The government’s ambitious solar rooftop scheme, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY), has covered 2.396 million households across the country against a target of 10 million households, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said today.

“The scheme is progressing well and as on December 3, 2025, a total of 53,54,099 applications have been received on the National Portal and 19,17,698 rooftop solar systems have been installed across the country, covering 23,96,497 households,” Naik said in a written reply in Parliament.

The scheme is targeting to ramp up the coverage to 3.5 million households by the end of 2025-26 and the government has taken various steps to accelerate its implementation. This includes an online process from registration for disbursal of subsidy directly into the bank account of the residential consumer.