RBI receives tepid demand at seven-day variable rate repo auction

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) witnessed a tepid demand at the 7-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction. Banks bid for ₹16,363 crore at the auction, against the notified amount of ₹50,000 crore.

The net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of ₹1.56 trillion on Thursday, according to latest data by the RBI.

The last such auction for infusing liquidity was carried out on October 30, for ₹1 trillion. Market participants said the RBI conducted the auction as the surplus liquidity may narrow in the coming days due to goods and services tax (GST)-related outflows. The RBI’s VRR operations are intended to infuse liquidity from the financial system and anchor short-term money market rates closer to the policy repo rate.