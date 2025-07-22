806 applications approved so far under PLI schemes across 14 sectors

The government on Tuesday said as many as 806 applications have been approved under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes across 14 sectors as on date.
The schemes for 14 key sectors including telecom, electronics, pharma, textiles and auto were announced with an outlay of ₹ 1.97 lakh crore to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities and exports. It was announced in 2021.
"As on date, 806 applications have been approved under PLI schemes across 14 sectors," Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
He said that actual investment of ₹ 1.76 lakh crore has been realised till March 2025 across 14 sectors, which has resulted in incremental production/sales of over ₹ 16.5 lakh crore and employment generation of over 12 lakh (direct and indirect jobs). ALSO READ: Can mobile PLI scheme's winning model be replicated across other secto₹?
The pharmaceuticals sector has witnessed cumulative sales of ₹ 2.66 lakh crore, which includes exports of ₹ 1.70 lakh crore achieved in the first three years of the scheme, Prasada said.
The scheme has contributed to India becoming a net exporter of bulk drugs (₹ 2,280 crore) from a net importer (₹ 1,930 crore) as was the case in 2021-22.
In the mobile segment, the production in value terms has increased by around 146 per cent from ₹ 2,13,773 crore in 2020-21 to ₹ 5,25,000 crore in 2024-25.
"Exports of mobile phones in value terms have increased by around 775 per cent from ₹ 22,870 crore in 2020-21 to ₹ 2,00,000 crore in 2024-25," he added.
The minister informed that a cumulative incentive amount of ₹ 21,534 crore has been disbursed as on June 24 under PLI scheme for 12 sectors, including Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing, IT Hardware, Bulk Drugs, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceuticals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
