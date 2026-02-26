A beginner's guide to GDP estimates ahead of the release of new series

In India, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) releases national GDP estimates 5 times for a given financial year: First Advance Estimates, followed by Second Advance, Provisional, First Revised, and Final Estimates, each incorporating more comprehensive data. These are arrived at using various data sources including the Annual Survey of Industries, household consumption expenditure surveys, and administrative records.

Since prices change over time, economists distinguish between two types of GDP —nominal and real. Nominal GDP measures output at current market prices, capturing both growth in quantity and inflation. Thus, nominal GDP can increase either because prices increase or because the quantities increase. Real GDP strips out price changes using a fixed base year for comparison. It is the value of goods and services measured using a constant set of prices, revealing true changes in the volume of goods and services. This adjustment is key for understanding whether the economy is genuinely expanding or the increased number is an effect of higher prices. Economists usually prefer real GDP to track growth.