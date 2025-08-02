'A good step': Trump welcomes reports of India halting Russian oil imports

US President Donald Trump has praised what he described as indications that India may stop importing crude oil from Russia, calling it a “good step” if verified. His remarks come at a time of growing American pressure on India over its energy and defence ties with Moscow.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump remarked, “I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia. That’s what I heard—I don’t know if that’s right or not—but that would be a good step.” The comment follows Washington’s recent imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, effective August 1, with an undisclosed penalty. This is because of India's protective trade policies and continued engagement with Russia in the defence and energy sectors.

Oil PSUs pause Russian crude buys While there has been no official order from the government, several state-run oil companies—Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL)—have reportedly not placed fresh orders for Russian crude in recent days, according a report by news agency Reuters. ALSO READ: Indian refiners stop buying Russian crude amid Trump threat, low discounts The report suggests that the decision is more commercial than political, indicating that purchases of Russian oil from the spot market were paused around August 1. Reasons behind the halt The import halt comes as the economic advantage of Russian crude appears to be diminishing. Discounts on Russian oil have reportedly fallen to their lowest levels since 2022.