Ahead of April 2, US flags India's high tariffs, non-tariff barriers

Ahead of the implementation of reciprocal tariffs from April 2, the United States administration has flagged India’s high import duties on automobiles, agricultural goods, medicines, and alcohol, as well as sudden tariff changes and regulatory hurdles that act as non-tariff barriers for American exporters.

ALSO READ: Big manufacturers gloomier as Trump tariffs loom, says BOJ survey A report released by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on March 31 noted that India’s average applied tariff rate was 17 per cent in 2023—the highest among major global economies. It included an average of 13.5 per cent for non-agricultural goods and 39.0 per cent for agricultural products.

The report, released on Monday, lists the policies and regulations of nearly 60 countries that the US considers trade barriers. The timing is significant as US President Donald Trump is scheduled to announce a country-based reciprocal tariff plan on April 2 to counter what he terms “unfair trade practices” that have harmed the country for decades.

Trump had earlier said the reciprocal tariffs would apply to “all countries” without exception. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt cited tariff rates in the European Union, Japan, India, and Canada, signalling that these countries would be targeted under the plan.

The issues flagged by the USTR are critical as India is negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US, with key focus areas being market access, and reduction of tariff and non-tariff barriers.

The US has accused India of taking advantage of tariff flexibilities under World Trade Organisation norms and raising import duties in recent years. Over successive Union Budgets, India increased tariffs without public consultation on more than 100 product categories, including key American exports in agricultural goods, information technology hardware, medical devices, paper products, chemicals, and automotive parts, according to the report.

It also criticised India’s lack of advance notice for tariff changes and the inconsistent application of customs practices across regions.

“India’s tariff rates are announced with the annual budget and are modified on an ad hoc basis through notifications in the Gazette of India without opportunity for comment. The tariff rates are subject to numerous exemptions that vary according to the product, user, intended use, or specific export promotion programme. This renders India’s customs system complex and open to administrative discretion,” the report stated.

Issues galore

The report also raised concerns about import licensing processes for remanufactured goods and medical devices, calling them “onerous”. As a result, it said, American firms have been unable to import certain medical devices into India since April 2024.

It reiterated concerns over India’s dairy import restrictions and high tariffs that limit access for US milk and dairy exports to India, one of the world’s largest dairy markets. According to Indian norms, dairy imports require certification that animals are not fed meat, blood, or internal organs of other animals—restrictions that the US says block market access.

On government procurement, the report stated that India reserves contracts for domestic suppliers and lacks an overarching procurement policy. It noted that procurement preferences for Indian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and state-owned enterprises disadvantage foreign suppliers. India has defended the norms as essential to promote domestic manufacturing.

The report also flagged India’s defence offset policy, which mandates companies to reinvest at least 30 per cent of the value of defence contracts above a specified threshold into Indian-made parts, equipment, or services. The USTR said this restricts opportunities for US manufacturers.

Ajay Srivastava, former trade ministry official and founder of the think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), said while the US continues to pressure India to amend its trade policies for American commercial interests, India must evaluate each demand based on its national priorities, development needs, and cultural values.

“Many of the proposed changes—in areas like agriculture, digital governance, and public health—pose serious risks to India’s ability to protect small farmers, ensure food safety, uphold deeply rooted social norms, and secure its digital future. India is not opposed to reform or global cooperation, but any engagement must be fair, reciprocal, and respectful of sovereignty,” he said.