Officials on wait-and-watch mode after Trump's threat to Russian crude

The government is studying the situation after US President Donald Trump's threat of imposing tariffs on nations that buy Russian crude, officials said. Since the war in Ukraine began, Russia has remained the largest source of crude oil for India.

Irritated with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the slow pace of negotiations on the Ukraine war, Trump on Sunday threatened to impose secondary tariffs on Russia. He suggested the US would impose a 50 per cent tariff on countries buying Russian oil if Putin did not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Last week, Trump had announced that a 25 per cent overall tariff would be imposed on any country that purchases oil and gas from Venezuela beginning April 2.

“This is a new development in US–Russia relations, which have seen significant volatility in the past few years. However, the already unstable diplomacy has now become even more unpredictable. We are evaluating the situation,” an official said. The latest threats have rattled officials, given that Russia accounted for 36.47 per cent of all imported crude oil by value in the first nine months of FY25. The share had risen from 33.71 per cent and 16.72 per cent in the same period of FY24 and FY23, respectively. From a market share of less than 1 per cent in India’s import basket before the Ukraine conflict, inbound flows from Russia rose to make it the single largest supplier of crude oil. Russia has managed to unseat traditional sources of crude for India, such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

Meanwhile, the US is the largest export destination for India, with outbound trade at $60 billion in the April–December period of FY25, or 18.62 per cent of all exports. Crude imports from Russia already remain stressed at the moment. The administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden on January 10 unveiled the broadest package of sanctions yet against Russia, targeting oil producers, tankers, intermediaries, traders, and ports. The US Treasury slapped sanctions on upstream oil and gas majors Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas. Importantly for India, the US sanctioned 183 vessels that have shipped Russian oil — some of which may have been carrying crude oil to India — as well as one of the major Russian insurance providers.

Ready for exigencies However, the oil marketing companies have dealt with sudden changes in policy and shifts in geopolitics earlier as well, the official added. “There have been periods of decline in Russian crude imports as well — both in recent months and last year. Our importers are in constant talks with other producers,” he stressed. Data released by the commerce department shows imports were down 16.5 per cent sequentially from the $12.4 billion worth of crude imported in November. The data is available with a lag of three months. Importantly, imports from Russia fell for the first time in four months in December 2024. This indicates crude supplies from Russia had begun to decline in value terms even before the latest spate of sanctions targeted at Moscow was unveiled by the United States in January.