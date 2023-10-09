Home / Economy / News / Assam cabinet approves Rs 3,000 cr for 1,000 km economic corridor project

Assam cabinet approves Rs 3,000 cr for 1,000 km economic corridor project

The loan will be used to upgrade 90 rural roads and four rural bridges under the Public Works Department, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said

Press Trust of India Guwahati

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 11:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Assam cabinet on Monday approved Rs 3,000 crore for an 1,000-km-long economic corridor project in the state, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

The cabinet gave its in-principle approval for the project under the Asom Mala Scheme, he told reporters.

The cabinet also approved projects worth Rs 950 crore to improve rural infrastructure. The fund will be obtained from NABARD as a loan. The loan will be used to upgrade 90 rural roads and four rural bridges under the Public Works Department, he said.

It was also decided that the cabinet meetings in November and December will be held in Tinsukia and North Lakhimpur districts, respectively, while in January next year, it will be held in Nagaon.

The deputy commissioners have been advised to limit the expenditure for cabinet meetings to Rs 5 lakh, and also not to undertake any new repair works of circuit houses and inspection bungalows for the purpose, the minister said.

The cabinet also approved the revised draft notification for the declaration of an eco-sensitive zone in the 1 km radius around Bherjan-Borajan-Padumoni Wildlife Sanctuary in Tinsukia as per Supreme Court directive.

The cabinet gave its nod for the allotment of a plot for the construction of a judicial guest house in Kaziranga for state guests and guests of Gauhati High Court. The cabinet also approved an additional Rs 11.91 crore to complete the construction of a new office building of the Commissioner of Taxes, Baruah said.

Also Read

No concept of old and new BJP, anybody can join with missed call: Assam CM

World Tourism Day 2023: Theme, history, importance, celebration, quotes

Assam cabinet nod to Rs 823 crore investment in Numaligarh Refinery

India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor launched at Delhi G20 Summit

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

Israel-Hamas conflict: Jewellery, gems likely to lose sheen, say experts

Israel-Hamas conflict: Exporters remain wary of serious consequences

India, Peru to hold trade talks on furthering investments from Oct 10: Govt

Israel-Hamas conflict: India's hope of respite in oil prices dashed

Unemployment rate at 6-year low of 3.2% in 2022-23, shows PLFS data

Topics :AssamEconomic Systemseconomic corridors

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 11:43 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match

Cricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded tourists

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep Puri

G20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map

Next Story