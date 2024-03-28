Banks ready systems for capturing int'l credit card spends under LRS

Commercial banks are gearing up to capture overseas credit card spends under the liberalized remittance scheme (LRS) from 1 April even if their plea to relook at the issue, still pending with the government.

Last year the government had announced that credit card spends in a foreign currency will be a part of LSR's annual limit of $2,50,000. Additionally, cardholders also have to pay TCS of up to 20% for foreign transactions made through a credit card. The implementation of the scheme was deferred following representation from industry players.

Even if banks are still waiting to hear from the government, they have put a system in place to capture such transactions under LRS.



“Banks are largely prepared for rolling it out from 1 April,” said an official of a private bank who handles the credit card portfolio.

“Banks have to create a customer data warehouse at the backend and see that all the remittance which has gone through different methods are added up then the corresponding deduction of tax is applied,” the person added.

The government had said that there will be no change in the rate of TCS for all purposes under LRS and for overseas travel tour packages, regardless of mode of payment, for amounts up to Rs. 7 lakh per individual per annum. A tax of 20 per cent was proposed for all other purposes under LRS except medical treatment and education where the tax rate was significantly lower.



According to experts, there are multiple concerns associated with international credit card spending being included in the LRS like how will the banks track the end use of credit card spending and if it is used for medical purposes, how will it be categorized?

“There is an ambiguity regarding transactions made in foreign currency while sitting in India like the expenditures incurred by subscribing to foreign newspapers or magazines which will be paid in dollars, will that be included in LRS,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, Associate Director, CareEdge Ratings.

“Additionally, ensuring proper allocation of LRS limits will be challenging, particularly when multiple users are involved. If a person spends Rs 5 lakhs on a holiday which is for him and his family. Will the entire Rs 5 lakhs be accounted against his name or will it be allocated against each member in the family who went on that holiday?” Bhalerao asked.