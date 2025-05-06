Boost in new orders inflow drive growth in services PMI to 58.7 in April

At the start of the current financial year, growth in India’s dominant services sector received a boost from a quicker increase in new order inflows, which also supported faster employment growth, according to a private business survey released on Tuesday.

The HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose slightly to 58.7 in April from 58.5 in March.

ALSO READ: Moody's cuts India's GDP forecast to 6.3% in 2025 on US trade uncertainty The index has now remained above the neutral 50-mark, which separates contraction from expansion, for 45 consecutive months.

“This regained momentum was largely driven by a quicker increase in new order inflows, which also underpinned a faster expansion in employment. Alongside this positive trend, capacity pressures continued to build, with unfinished work rising solidly. On the pricing front, average charges increased at a quicker pace, despite cost pressures retreating to a six-month low,” the survey noted.

It also observed that firms reported favourable demand conditions and successful marketing efforts. In some instances, efficiency gains reportedly enabled companies to take on more work.

Consistent with previous survey trends, the finance and insurance sub-sector exhibited the highest growth rates in both output and new orders.

ALSO READ: India's manufacturing PMI hits 10-month high of 58.2 in April, IIP rebounds Indian companies continued to benefit from improved international demand for their services, with Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the US cited as key sources of strength.

“Overall, new export orders expanded at the fastest pace since July 2024,” the survey said.

Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC , said services activity rose at a faster pace than in March as new export orders gained momentum, accelerating at their quickest rate since July 2024.

“Margins improved as cost pressures eased and prices charged rose at a faster pace. Though firms remained optimistic about future growth, their confidence waned slightly,” she added.

ALSO READ: China's factory activity shrinks in Apr as PMI dips to 49, recovery stalls On the employment front, the survey noted that Indian services companies increased their workforce numbers for the 35th consecutive month in April. The pace of job creation was marked and quicker than in March, with anecdotal evidence indicating that panellists enhanced operational capacity with both full-time and part-time employees to meet rising client demand.

“However, despite the rise in staffing levels, firms reported another monthly increase in unfinished work, with the rate of backlog accumulation accelerating from the previous month and exceeding its long-term average,” the survey said.

Input prices rose moderately and at the slowest pace in six months, with respondents citing higher costs for chemicals, cosmetics, fish, staff and transportation.

Meanwhile, services firms increased their average selling prices during April as they sought to pass on higher cost burdens to clients. The rate of charge inflation was solid, faster than in March, and above its long-run average.

The rise in services activity aligns with improved performance in the manufacturing sector. The manufacturing PMI rose to a 10-month high of 58.2 in April, compared to 58.1 in the previous month.