US tariff hike likely to hit Rajasthan's gems and jewellery sector

Rajasthan’s gems and jewellery sector is likely to be hit by the US decision to increase tariffs, trade experts said.

The state, especially Jaipur, is known for its coloured gemstones and diamond-studded jewellery.

US President Donald Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on goods imported from India. In this scenario, gems and jewellery traders in Rajasthan have begun scouting for new markets to offset the loss, experts added.

According to trade estimates, the state exported gems and jewellery worth over ₹17,675 crore in 2024–25 (FY25), of which around ₹3,154 crore went to the US.

Jaipur's jewellery exporter Vijay Chordia said after Trump’s announcement, the biggest impact in the state will be on the gems and jewellery business. All the orders will have to be put on hold.

"We will face problems in exporting gems and jewellery to America. We request the US to review the tariff matter again," he said. "Under these circumstances, Rajasthan's gems and jewellery exporters have started looking for new markets, but it will take some time," he added. There are many untouched markets around the world. Preparations to enter such markets have already begun, he said, adding that the fall in exports to America can be compensated for, but it will require some time.