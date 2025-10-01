Cabinet okays ₹6,957-cr NH upgrade with wildlife corridor at Kaziranga

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the widening and improvement of the four-lane Kalibor–Numaligarh section of National Highway (NH)-715, including the implementation of wildlife-friendly measures for Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

The 85-kilometre project will be developed in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode at a cost of Rs 6,957 crore.

“A major part of the existing highway passes either through Kaziranga National Park or along its southern boundary, with a restricted right of way (ROW) of 16 to 32 metres further aggravated by substantially poor geometrics,” the Cabinet said in a statement.

During the monsoons, flooding inside the park forces wildlife to move towards the elevated Karbi-Anglong Hills by crossing the existing highway. Heavy, round-the-clock traffic leads to frequent accidents and deaths of wild animals.