Centre extends PMGKAY free foodgrain scheme for another 5 years till 2029

Ahead of the 2024 General Elections, the union cabinet today formally approved the free foodgrains scheme (the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana) for five more years starting from January 1, 2024, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 11.80 trillion.

This would mean that annual expenditure on the scheme would be somewhere around Rs 240,000 crore, assuming a monthly expenditure of nearly Rs 20,000 crore (Rs 11.80 trillion divided by 60 months).

In the last three months of the current financial year (January to March), it would mean that the Centre might have to shoulder an additional financial burden of around Rs 60,000 crore.

So far, in the first half of FY-24 (April to September), the Centre has spent 48 per cent of the Budgeted Food Subsidy of nearly Rs 200,000 crore in FY-24. During the same period of the last financial year, the actual spend was to the tune of around 56 per cent.

Under the PMGKAY, the Centre provides 5 kilograms of free food grains per month to 81.35 crore people at no cost. The scheme was last extended till December 31, 2023.

Extending the scheme could provide some relief to the marginalised sections from high cereal prices.

According to a survey from LocalCircles, 26 per cent of the households surveyed indicated paying 20-40 per cent more for rice in the last year, while 7 per cent said that they had paid at least 40 per cent more for the cereal during the same period.

"Keeping in view the welfare of the beneficiaries and in order to strengthen the food security in terms of accessibility, affordability, and availability of foodgrains for the targeted population, and to maintain uniformity across the states, the decision has been taken to continue providing foodgrains, free of cost, under PMGKAY for five years," an official release said.

It said extending the scheme should help mitigate any financial hardship of the affected strata of society in a sustainable manner and ensure a long-term pricing strategy with zero cost to the beneficiaries, which is vital for effective penetration of the Public Distribution System.

For example, the economic cost of 35 kg of rice for an Antyodaya family comes to Rs 1,371, while the cost of 35 kg of wheat comes to Rs 946, which is being borne by the central government under PMGKAY, and the foodgrains are provided completely free to the families, the statement added.

Thus, the monthly savings of ration card holders are significant, on account of the free foodgrains, it said.

PMGKAY was introduced in 2020 as a pandemic relief measure, under which 5 kg of free food grains per beneficiary per month was provided in addition to the 5 kg of subsidised foodgrain under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

In December 2022, as PMGKAY came to an end after multiple extensions, it was subsumed under the NFSA providing ration free for one year.

Under the NFSA, up to 75 per cent of the rural population and 50 per cent of the urban population are being covered under two categories -- Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and priority households.

While AAY households, which constitute the poorest of the poor, are entitled to 35 kg of foodgrains per family per month, priority households get 5 kg per person per month.

Free grains will be distributed through a network of over 500,000 fair price shops under a common logo. Beneficiaries can lift their entitled grains from any fair price shop in the country under the One Nation One Ration Card initiative.