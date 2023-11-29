Fruit basket: Pomegranate prices to drop by January, pears and kiwi to surge

Prices of several fruits and vegetables are expected to remain stable till January, while any upward trend will be due to seasonal factors over the next two months, according to a price index analysis by Otipy, a B2C e-commerce platform.



Pomegranates soared to Rs 258.0 in October, but are projected to dip to Rs 131 by January, while papayas maintained stability. Apples peaked at Rs 130.3 in November, alongside stable bananas and sweet lime. Kiwi prices are expected to surge to an anticipated Rs 96, with pears set to rise to Rs 182 in January 2024 from 147 in October 2023, depicting the vivid shifts in fruit prices, revealed the analysis.

Potatoes remained remarkably stable, indicating a balanced supply chain. Conversely, tomatoes reflected a sharp decline from Rs 95.5 in August to an expected Rs 25.3 by January, echoing seasonal patterns.

Capsicum surged to Rs 95.2 in October, poised to drop to Rs 40 by January, responding to market changes.





Meanwhile, bottle gourd, bhindi, and sponge gourd showcased varied trends, while ginger and carrot prices are anticipated to undergo significant decreases, showcasing the evolving dynamics in the vegetable market, noted the report.

Key highlights of the report:

