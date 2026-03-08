CBIC eases procedures for export cargo returning amid Hormuz disruption

For cargo loaded on vessels within Indian territorial waters where the Export General Manifest (EGM) or Sea Departure Manifest (SDM) has not been filed, the master or captain must submit an undertaking confirming that the vessel has not crossed territorial waters or has returned without calling at any foreign port. In such cases, vessels may be permitted to berth at the Indian port without filing a Sea Arrival Manifest (SAM), provided they departed from an Indian port earlier and have not visited a foreign one.