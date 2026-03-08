CBIC eases procedures for export cargo returning amid Hormuz disruption

Until the new system is operationalised, field formations must maintain manual records and enter details into the system once it becomes available.
However, if the vessel is beyond Indian territorial waters and has called at a foreign port but returns without discharging any containers, such consignments will be treated as exported out of India. In these cases, the Sea Arrival Manifest must be filed by the shipping line or its authorised representative. Additionally, procedures such as document verification, Shipping Bill cancellation, and incentive handling from the earlier scenarios should be followed where applicable.
Field formations are also directed to ensure manual recovery of all export incentives, including IGST and drawback, if these have already been disbursed. Transhipment of cargo will continue to be handled as per existing provisions. Any difficulties in implementing the circular should be brought to the Board’s notice, as per the circular.