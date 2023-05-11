Home / Economy / News / CBIC rolls out module for automated scrutiny of GST returns: FinMin

CBIC rolls out module for automated scrutiny of GST returns: FinMin

In the module, discrepancies on account of risks associated with a return are displayed to the tax officers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
CBIC rolls out module for automated scrutiny of GST returns: FinMin

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 10:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has rolled out a module for automated scrutiny of GST returns. 
“This module will enable the officers to carry out scrutiny of GST returns of Centre Administered Taxpayers selected on the basis of data analytics and risks identified by the System,” the finance ministry said in a statement. 

In the module, discrepancies on account of risks associated with a return are displayed to the tax officers. 
Tax officers are provided with a workflow for interacting with the taxpayers through the GSTN Common Portal for communication of discrepancies noticed. “Implementation of this Automated Return Scrutiny Module has commenced with the scrutiny of GST returns for FY 2019-20,” the statement added.

Also Read

GST officers to seek details of all invoices in case of ITC mismatch

Why do states want a bigger share of GST?

CBIC detects Rs 62K-crore GST evasion via fake invoices during past 3 years

Monthly GST revenue at Rs 1.50 trn to be new normal next fiscal: CBIC chief

CBIC to introduce automated GST scrutiny system by next week: FM Sitharaman

For the foreseeable future, diesel is likely to drive India's economy

Singapore & India looking at new growth drivers to propel ties: Kumaran

Huge potential to increase eco ties between India,Canada: Piyush Goyal

WTO ruling on IT products: Govt seeks to address trade bloc's tariff worry

EPFO issues circular for subscribers to calculate dues and interest rates

Topics :GST returns

First Published: May 11 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story