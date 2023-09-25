Centre might lower basmati MEP, tightens stock limits on tur and urad

The Central government might look to ease some of the curbs imposed on basmati rice exports to help farmers even as it tightened the stock limits on tur and urad just in time for their harvest and showed an inclination to release more wheat in the open market to tame inflation.

On basmati rice, traders said the Central government was actively considering lowering the Minimum Export Price (MEP) from $1,200 per tonne to around $900-1,000 per tonne.

Food Minister Piyush Goyal is believed to have held a high-level meeting with exporters and others to understand the ground situation, though there has been no official confirmation of any such meeting.

Data shows that a month before the MEP on basmati exports was imposed at $1,200 per tonne, a bulk of the overseas shipments had happened at prices of over $1,000 per tonne, and very few quantities went below that rate.

A back-of-the-envelope calculation shows that, assuming a procurement price of Rs 3,300-3,800 per quintal for basmati rice, the export comes to around $1,168-$1,167 per tonne.

Sources said the Centre is looking to lower the MEP on basmati rice to ensure that farmers get a better price for their produce, which has started hitting the market. A drop in exports is pulling down their realisations.

Meanwhile, on tur and urad, the government in a notification said the stock limits for wholesalers and big chain retailers at the depot have been reduced from 200 tonnes to 50 tonnes each, while that for millers has also been reduced from the last three months' production, or 25 per cent of annual capacity, whichever is higher, to the last one-month production, or 10 per cent of annual capacity, whichever is higher.

It also extended the time period for existing stock limits on tur and urad by two months, until December 31 this year.

On January 2 this year, the government imposed a stock limit on tur and urad to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation and improve affordability to the consumers.

The area sown to pulses during the current kharif season has remained lower at 12.25 million hectares as of September 22 against 12.84 million hectares in the year-ago period, as per agriculture ministry data.

The country imports some pulses to meet the shortages.

In a related development, food secretary Sanjeev Chopra today said that the government could sell more wheat on the open market to control prices that have reached their highest in nearly eight months.

"There's no shortage of wheat in the country, and all options are open for the government to control prices," Chopra said on the sidelines of a wheat millers meeting in the morning.

The government earlier this month reduced the limit on the amount of wheat stocks that wholesalers and large retailers are allowed to hold to only 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat, down from the previous limit of 3,000 tonnes.

Wheat prices have increased by nearly 4 per cent in September as supplies dwindle in the face of strong demand for the coming festivals, traders said.