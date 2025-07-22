Centre released ₹9578.4 to 22 states this fiscal as share under SDRF: Govt

The government has released ₹9578.40 crore to 22 states in the current financial year till July 15 as central share under SDRF to support those affected by natural disasters, Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the financial assistance under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)/ National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) in the wake of natural disasters is by way of relief and not for compensation of loss as suffered and claimed.

"An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) has been constituted for Himachal Pradesh, without waiting for the memorandum, to visit the affected areas of the state for assessment of damages caused by the flash flood/floods, cloudburst and landslides," the minister said.