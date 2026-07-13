Centre starts national floor wage exercise, readies advisory board

The labour ministry has begun the process of determining the statutory national floor wage under the Code on Wages, with a group of officials working on the calculation methodology and updating the consumption basket, according to two people aware of the matter.

The Centre has begun constituting a Central Advisory Board (CAB), which will hold consultations before recommending the national floor wage. Once notified, it will become the legally binding minimum threshold below which states and union territories (UTs) cannot fix their minimum wages.

The technical exercise is expected to build on estimates prepared by an expert group chaired by economist and statistician S P Mukherjee, which submitted its report to the labour ministry in 2021. The panel had recommended a methodology based on household consumption requirements and regional variations in the cost of living.

While its report is expected to form the basis of the current exercise, the consumption basket is likely to be updated to reflect the inflation since the panel submitted its recommendations, the people said.

“Parallelly, discussions are also ongoing with states, as one of the biggest challenges in fixing a national floor wage is the state-wise variation in minimum wages,” said a senior official aware of the matter.

An email sent to the labour ministry did not elicit a response until press time.