Home / Economy / News / Govt likely to interlink GeM, TReDS platforms for MSME financing

Govt likely to interlink GeM, TReDS platforms for MSME financing

The Centre plans to integrate GeM with TReDS, enabling MSMEs to move seamlessly from government procurement to invoice financing and faster payments

MSMEs
premium
Representative image
Shubham Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2026 | 11:57 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The government is planning to interlink the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platforms so that users can access one through the other, enabling MSMEs to move seamlessly from procurement to invoice financing, a senior government official said. 
The move follows the Centre's recent decision to mandate settlement of invoices arising from government procurement from MSMEs through TReDS. 
"We are trying to integrate GeM and TReDS for a seamless flow. An enterprise should be able to apply for a tender, raise an invoice and obtain financing through TReDS. Those integrations are being envisaged," the official said.
 
GeM is the government's digital marketplace for procuring goods and services by Central and state government departments, public sector undertakings and other public entities. The portal offers over 10,500 product categories and 350 service categories. Under the public procurement policy, central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) must source at least 25 per cent of their annual procurement from MSMEs.
 
TReDS, regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is an electronic platform that facilitates discounting of trade receivables for MSMEs supplying goods and services to large buyers, including CPSEs. Under the mechanism, an MSME uploads an accepted invoice on a TReDS platform and receives immediate payment from a financier at a discount instead of waiting for the buyer's payment. The financier subsequently collects the full invoice amount from the buyer on the due date.
 
MSMEs must be registered on the Udyam portal to access TReDS. The five RBI-authorised TReDS platforms — RXIL, M1xchange, Invoicemart, C2treds and DTX — discounted invoices worth ₹3.47 trillion in 2025-26, according to data from the MSME ministry.
 
Once the two platforms are interlinked, MSMEs are expected to execute procurement contracts on GeM, generate invoices and access invoice financing on TReDS without switching between platforms while awaiting payment.
 
Anil Bhardwaj, secretary general of the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises, said: "The integration of TReDS with GeM will help MSMEs access faster payments by enabling quicker invoice financing and reducing procedural delays in bill discounting, thereby improving their working capital."
 
The government also plans to scale up cash flow-based lending for MSMEs, the official said.
 
"Cash flow-based lending is something we are proposing at scale from the government side. Financialisation of already leveraged invoices is also on the cards," the official said.
 
To support this, the government is deepening data integration under the Account Aggregator framework. While GST data are already available through the framework, it plans to integrate GST returns as well to provide lenders with a more comprehensive picture of borrowers' cash flows.
 
"To give a complete overview of cash flows, we also need GST returns to be available through the Account Aggregator platform. We are working on integrating those returns with the Account Aggregator ecosystem and, in turn, with TReDS so that cash flow-based lending can happen," the official said.
 
(With inputs from Monika Yadav) 
Easing access 
  • MSMEs can raise invoices and access financing without switching platforms
  • Move follows mandatory TReDS settlement for government MSME procurement invoices
  • Integration aims to speed up payments and improve cash flows to MSMEs
  • GST returns to be integrated with Account Aggregator framework to deepen data integration 
  • TReDS platforms discounted ₹3.47 trillion worth of MSME invoices in FY26
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India better prepared to handle Strait of Hormuz disruption this time

Premium

Odisha panchayats face fiscal reset as state adopts 16th FC reforms

Premium

Statsguru: The big city wage puzzle of pay, jobs and gender gaps

Premium

MCA considers global audit norms placing responsibility on group auditors

Weekly economy wrap: India advances Indo-Pacific ties; IMF cuts growth view

Topics :GeMTReDSMSMEs

First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 11:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story