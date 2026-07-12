India better prepared to navigate supply challenges as Hormuz shuts again

India is better prepared to meet its near-term energy needs despite fresh supply disruptions triggered by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran on July 11, experts and industry officials said.

The US and Iran exchanged fresh strikes early Sunday after Tehran attacked a vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz, alleging it had sailed through an unauthorised route, further clouding prospects for a resolution to the conflict.

While the renewed tensions are expected to push up energy prices, India’s supply outlook is likely to remain more resilient than during the earlier phase of the conflict.

“Energy prices would shoot up with the closure of Hormuz again. Procurement costs for September and October are likely to rise. However, we are in a comfortable position this time. We have secured crude supplies till August and tied up LPG imports. We might face some issues with LNG, but those should be manageable,” a senior refinery executive said.